Friday, May 24, 2024
Demolition appears near on old school
The arrival of heavy equipment signals demolition is drawing near of the former Marion Junior High on South College Street in Marion.
A Webster County contractor will raze the structure owned by Tommy Wright. The building has been vacant since it closed in 1980 after completion of Crittenden County Elementary School.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/24/2024 04:19:00 PM
