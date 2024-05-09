Your dumpster may change soon

A new ordinance will implement an exclusive franchise for one service provider to pick up trash in Marion and Crittenden County. It will exclude all others from operating here.
The new regulation begins in October.
See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press to learn how this change could affect your business.
