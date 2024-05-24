Marion, CLWD gets more water money

Marion and Crittenden-Livingston Water District have received around $4 million to bolster their efforts to provide drinking water security in the city and across the region.
Announcements made yesterday about two community block grants by Gov. Andy Beshear are being met with applause by local leaders.
These recent financial awards bring Marion and Crittenden-Livingston Water District's financial windfall to about $16 million at this point, and insiders say there is more to come to help improve the availability of drinking water.
