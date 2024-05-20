Noah wisely drops football for hoops

Three Roads Closed for High Water As of Wednesday afternoon, Crittenden County has three roads affected by water. Cool Springs Road, Enon Church Road, and Providence Road –...

Rarity: Grand jury has no indictments A grand jury did not convene in Crittenden County last week because there were no cases to hear. It was the first time in many years that t...

Marion Baptist VBS June 3-5 Click Image to Enlarge Wave hello to Marion Baptist Church's VBS theme, Breaker Rock Beach. Kids will be challenged as they discover tha...