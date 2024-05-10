Rare Civil War Hoard featured on KY Life

The New York Times, The Guardian, Smithsonian Magazine and USA Today, among others.
Fearing an onslaught of fortune seekers on his property, the Kentucky farmer went to great lengths to remain anonymous and silent — until now.
“I initially found the 1856 Seated Liberty Half Dollar probably 20 to 30 feet from where the hoard was located,” the farmer told Kentucky Life. “I would have never believed what came next. Things that only happen in dreams. When I continued walking and saw the glint of gold – a thick reeded edge. When I pulled the coin from the ground, I was astonished when I realized I was holding a $20 Double Eagle from the 1860s. After I flipped the first clump of dirt over the next 45 minutes to an hour, the coins kept coming. I knew it was hundreds.”
On this special Kentucky Life episode, for the first time ever we hear from the farmer, as well as antique coin expert Jeff Garrett with Mid-America Rare Coin Galleries, offering their thoughts about that fateful day and the discovery now known as The Great Kentucky Hoard. We also hear from UK historian Amy Murell-Taylor on what was happening in Kentucky during the Civil War that may have led to these coins being put in the ground, and we go exploring with three guys who call themselves The Dirt Nerds as they search for buried treasure in the Bluegrass.
