County gets grant for poured rubber

Details have not been finalized on a playground upgrade at Marion-Crittenden County Park; however, $75,000 has been secured for its purpose.
As part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s announced $847,878 in grant funds awarded to 23 counties for projects using recycled rubber, Crittenden is getting about half of what it needs to install a poured-in-place rubber base for its new, large playground.
The grant money comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 General Assembly, which receives $2 from the retail sale of each new tire in the state. The fund helps manage the approximately 5 million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.
“With projects like these, we are creating a new Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are backing innovative solutions that support important values of sustainability and concern for the next generation.”
Another joint project between the Park Board and Tourism and Recreation Commission aims to build a small pavilion inside of the new playground’s perimeter fence. It will be constructed in the next 30 to 60 days and will include electricity.