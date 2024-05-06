New Beginnings celebrates May 16

|Click Image to Enlarge
A special open house will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with information provided by mental health nurse practitioners Jessi Sigler and Kaitlin Loveless and nurse practitioner Jennifer Johnson.
A gift basket drawing, goodie bags and refreshments will be offered, and staff will answer questions about the program, which is located in Salem.
Held each May, Mental Health Month brings attention to feelings and emotions that can affect physical health. New Beginnings offers professional help that can be beneficial to mental and physical well-being.