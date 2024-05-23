Public hearing on Fohs project Friday

Fohs Hall Inc. and Crittenden County Fiscal Court have agreed to a grant application for a Recreational Trails Program for the walking trails, landscaping and restrooms phase of the Fohs Hall Park Project.
The proposed walking trail will extend from what’s known as the Hayward House property across from Fohs Hall to behind the nearby Senior Citizens Center. Fohs Hall is applying for a $250,000 gran, 20% of which will be from local funds or in-kind services. The project also has the support of Crittenden County Tomorrow and Marion Tourism Commission, Fohs Hall leaders said in a recent news release.
A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 24 at Fohs Hall to hear comments on the proposed grant application.
Fohs Hall was recently notified that a grant it applied for last year to build a rotunda on the site had been denied. So it’s regrouping and devoting efforts toward a different part of its longterm plans to develop the property across North Walker Street from the historic cultural arts center.