Area Memorial Day Service Schedule

•Blackford Veterans Memorial will host a Memorial Weekend service at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25. Pastor and veteran David LaNeave will be keynote speaker and former mayor Mickey Alexander will be master of ceremonies. Music and a food truck will be there around 9 a.m.
•Burna American Legion will host a Memorial Weekend service and breakfast at 8 a.m., Sunday, May 26 at its location on US 60.
•American Legion Post 217 will host a Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 27 at Mapleview Cemetery.
•Shady Grove Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow at Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department. District Judge Ben Leonard will be the featured speaker, Lacie Duncan and Kayla Maxfield will provide music and Clay Stevens will play taps.
•Fredonia will host a Memorial Day Service at 1 p.m., which will include a flyover by AirEvac and flag changing ceremony. U.S. Navy veteran Doug Keel will be master of ceremonies and keynote speaker.