Salem demoliiton underway The first of four buildings being razed in downtown Salem was torn down and hauled away before 3 p.m., Tuesday. The buildings are being rem...

Three Roads Closed for High Water As of Wednesday afternoon, Crittenden County has three roads affected by water. Cool Springs Road, Enon Church Road, and Providence Road –...

Rarity: Grand jury has no indictments A grand jury did not convene in Crittenden County last week because there were no cases to hear. It was the first time in many years that t...