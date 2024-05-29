Our Graduation Special and More this Week

|Country music legend Jeannie Seely gave the
keynote address at this year's graduation.
Despite the Monday holiday, your newspaper will be published on time.
This week's community newspaper also takes a look at where Marion is now after a few more million dollars are being earmarked for drinking water.
In local sports, Rocket baseball was at the regional tournament on Memorial Day and the CCHS track and field team will take several qualifiers to the state tournament Thursday in Lexington.
Our annual Fallen Heroes tribute to Crittenden Countians lost at war will be in this week's full edition.
And... don't forget this weekend's Rock Show at the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum.