Leave babies alone... wild ones are okay

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said young animals are commonly found in neighborhoods, backyards, farms and other developed areas during the season. While they may seem vulnerable, officials said a parent is typically nearby and will return periodically to feed or care for them, even if it is gone for several hours.
“Every year, well-meaning people often step in to ‘rescue’ a baby wild animal that is alone and appears to be abandoned,” wildlife veterinarian Dr. Christine Casey said. “In reality, they were fine before someone with good intentions stepped in, trying to help in the wrong way.”
Handling or moving young wildlife can do more harm than good, the agency said. Human scent can draw predators, and removing an animal from its location may separate it from its parent. Officials urged residents to observe from a distance, keep children and pets away, secure trash and outdoor food sources, and check properties for nests or young animals before mowing or beginning outdoor work.
State law allows only permitted wildlife rehabilitators to care for injured or orphaned animals, and it is illegal to remove wildlife from its natural environment. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife does not accept animals for care but provides a list of licensed rehabilitators by county on its website.
Additional restrictions apply in Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance zone counties, where rehabilitators are prohibited from taking in deer or elk due to the risk of spreading the fatal disease. Those animals also cannot be transported outside the zone for care.
Officials also cautioned the public about rabies risks, particularly from species such as bats, foxes, raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Infected animals may show signs including aggression, lack of coordination or excessive drooling. Rabies can be transmitted through bites, scratches or saliva exposure and is fatal if untreated.
Anyone bitten by a wild animal should immediately contact a health care provider or local health department. Pet owners are encouraged to keep vaccinations up to date and prevent contact between pets and wildlife.
Suspected rabid animals can be reported to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-858-1549 or through the agency’s website.
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