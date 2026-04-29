School bus drivers wanted

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The district announced it is now hiring drivers and will provide CDL training for qualified applicants. No prior experience is required.
Officials say the positions include a benefits package, opportunities for extra pay and access to air-conditioned buses. Drivers also receive summers off and are not scheduled for nights, weekends or holidays.
Those interested can apply online at the district’s website. Questions may be directed to transportation staff via email at wayne.winters@crittenden.kyschools.us
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