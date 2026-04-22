Lyon County Sheriff's Report

The most serious criminal case came just before midnight Sunday, April 19, when Thomas C. Bush, 42, of Cadiz, called 911 to report someone was burglarizing his attic. Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to the Lamasco residence and found no one inside the home. According to the sheriff’s office, Bush had been using methamphetamine and was also in possession of the drug. He was arrested on charges of false reporting to law enforcement and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, involving methamphetamine. Deputies also determined Bush was wanted in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and added a fugitive from justice charge. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office also reported 3 injury crashes during the period. On Thursday, April 16, Deputy Josh Travis investigated a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 69 near U.S. 62. Authorities said Skyler P. Harris, 21, and passenger Makenna P. Hall, 23, both of Owensboro, were traveling south in a 2025 Ford during rainy conditions when Harris lost control, ran off the right shoulder, went down an embankment and struck a tree. Both were taken by Lyon County EMS to Lourdes Mercy Health Hospital with minor injuries.
On Saturday, April 18, Travis responded to another single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of KY 1943. Authorities said Colleen G. Baldwin, 55, of Oakland Park, Florida, swerved to avoid a deer, lost control of her 2014 Jeep Patriot, left the roadway and hit a parked vehicle. She was taken to Marshall County Hospital for treatment.
Earlier in the week, Chief Deputy Sam Adams investigated a mishap at a boat ramp in Old Kuttawa when a 2004 Ford Excursion towing a boat trailer went into Lake Barkley while backing down the ramp. Authorities said driver Jacqueline Toppel, 72, of Princeton, lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Other arrests included Angela G. Perez, also known as Angela Mallory, who was charged April 18 with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury, and Kristy S. Moore, 45, of Cadiz, who was served a Crittenden Circuit Court bench warrant for contempt of court. Mark Thornton, 53, of Harrisburg, Illinois, was served 3 Union Circuit Court bench warrants for felony probation violations in separate cases. Deputies also served summonses on Sarah W. Riley, 37, of Marion, on a theft by deception charge involving cold checks under $300, and Amy N. Frazier, 48, of Eddyville, on a school attendance-related offense.
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