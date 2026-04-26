Sunday, April 26, 2026

Lyon County Sheriff's Report

Multiple arrests reported in Lyon County over several days included fugitives, drug charges and assault cases, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies served a criminal summons April 20 on Jessica D. Jones, 33, of Kuttawa, charging her with parent or custodian to send child to school — first or second offense. She is scheduled to appear in Lyon District Court in May.

A motorist assist on KY 93 South April 21 led to the arrest of two out-of-state fugitives. Torriun Ar-Dwayne Young, 32, of Atlanta, was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license and possession of marijuana. He was also wanted in Hardin County on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault warrant. Javonna Montayzhia Looney, 38, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested as a fugitive from that state. Both were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

On April 22, deputies arrested James W. Patten, 63, of Gilbertsville, after he allegedly stole $582.75 in merchandise from a Kuttawa business. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking between $500 and $1,000. Patten was later served April 23 with a Hopkins District Court bench warrant for failure to appear and remains incarcerated.

Sheriff Brent White arrested Tyree L. McGee, 26, of Paducah, on April 23 on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. McGee posted a cash bond and was released. Deputies also served a Clark County warrant on Monica V. Goodwin, 44, of Winchester, for non-support. She awaits extradition.

A drug complaint at Lyon County High School April 23 resulted in charges against William Nichols, 18, of Kuttawa, for possession of marijuana after vapes were found. A 15-year-old female student was also charged and released to a guardian.

Late April 25, deputies responded to disturbances at a campground on Green Road, resulting in three arrests. Tammy K. Roof, 55, of Kuttawa, was charged with fourth-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine. Kevin R. Kesling, 56, of Kuttawa, faces multiple charges including fourth-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault with a knife, disorderly conduct and meth possession. Lindsey A. Iron-Road, 46, of Kuttawa, was charged with fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. All were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.


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