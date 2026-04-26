Lyon County Sheriff's Report

Deputies served a criminal summons April 20 on Jessica D. Jones, 33, of Kuttawa, charging her with parent or custodian to send child to school — first or second offense. She is scheduled to appear in Lyon District Court in May.
A motorist assist on KY 93 South April 21 led to the arrest of two out-of-state fugitives. Torriun Ar-Dwayne Young, 32, of Atlanta, was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license and possession of marijuana. He was also wanted in Hardin County on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault warrant. Javonna Montayzhia Looney, 38, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested as a fugitive from that state. Both were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On April 22, deputies arrested James W. Patten, 63, of Gilbertsville, after he allegedly stole $582.75 in merchandise from a Kuttawa business. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking between $500 and $1,000. Patten was later served April 23 with a Hopkins District Court bench warrant for failure to appear and remains incarcerated.
Sheriff Brent White arrested Tyree L. McGee, 26, of Paducah, on April 23 on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. McGee posted a cash bond and was released. Deputies also served a Clark County warrant on Monica V. Goodwin, 44, of Winchester, for non-support. She awaits extradition.
A drug complaint at Lyon County High School April 23 resulted in charges against William Nichols, 18, of Kuttawa, for possession of marijuana after vapes were found. A 15-year-old female student was also charged and released to a guardian.
Late April 25, deputies responded to disturbances at a campground on Green Road, resulting in three arrests. Tammy K. Roof, 55, of Kuttawa, was charged with fourth-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine. Kevin R. Kesling, 56, of Kuttawa, faces multiple charges including fourth-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault with a knife, disorderly conduct and meth possession. Lindsey A. Iron-Road, 46, of Kuttawa, was charged with fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. All were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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