Deputy Coyle dies of wounds suffered April 2

In a statement issued shortly after 8 a.m. this morning, Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said Deputy Coyle “was a beloved member of the sheriff’s office. We are deeply grateful for all of the support we have received from the public and surrounding communities during this difficult time.
“We ask that everyone continue to respect the privacy of Deputy Coyle’s family as they grieve this profound loss.
“Deputy Coyle will be laid to rest with full line-of-duty honors and benefits. Additional details will be released when the funeral arrangements are finalized.”
Coyle, 58, had been hospitalized since April 2, when he was shot while assisting in the service of an emergency guardianship order at a residence along KY 365 between Mattoon and Sturgis. The encounter ended with the death of the suspect, Ronnie Phillips, 59, of Marion, and marked the first time in modern local history that a Crittenden County law enforcement officer had been shot in the line of duty.
From the outset, the impact of the shooting extended well beyond the scene. In the days and weeks that followed, students, teachers and fellow officers described Coyle not only as a deputy but as a steady and reassuring presence in their daily lives.
At Crittenden County High School and Middle School, where he served as a resource officer for the past 2 years, Coyle was known for building relationships with students and staff. He was a familiar face in the hallways.
Students spoke to him regularly, and educators said his presence provided a sense of security that never felt intrusive.
That quiet approach defined much of Coyle’s work, both inside the schools and across the broader community.
Before coming to Crittenden County, Coyle spent nearly 3 decades in law enforcement in Illinois, including 28 years with the Chicago Police Department and service on a SWAT team, where he participated in more than 2,000 missions. After retiring, he relocated to western Kentucky, where he continued serving, not out of necessity but by choice.
In addition to his work in schools, Coyle played a role in training and mentoring younger officers throughout Marion, Crittenden County and surrounding areas. Colleagues said he brought experience that could not be replicated in a classroom, sharing lessons from years spent in some of the most demanding environments in law enforcement.
The April 2 shooting occurred around 5 p.m., when deputies, along with personnel from the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services, went to the residence to serve a court order. Authorities said gunfire was exchanged inside the home.
Coyle was struck twice, once in the chest and once in the head. His body armor stopped the shot to the torso, authorities said. He was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville before later being transferred to a higher-level trauma unit in Nashville.
Sheriff Evan Head and Deputy James Duncan were also involved in the fatal confrontation but were not injured. Two women inside the home were safely removed, and no additional injuries were reported.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has been leading the investigation. In the days following the shooting, many area law enforcement agencies assisted Crittenden County with manpower and other resources.
In the immediate aftermath, the community gathered at the high school for a prayer vigil, where dozens of law enforcement officers stood alongside students, teachers and residents. School officials brought in counselors to support students returning from spring break, many of whom were struggling to process the shooting.
Superintendent Tonya Driver said at the time the district was “stunned and heartbroken” and noted the loss would leave a significant void in the schools.
The non-profit group Supporting Heroes has been assisting the family since the incident, and has posted a memorial on its website where friends may leave messages https://supportingheroes.org/memorial.
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