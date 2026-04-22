Legislative update | Sen. Jason Howell

The General Assembly fulfilled its constitutional responsibility by overriding 30 vetoes issued by Governor Andy Beshear. These actions reflect a unified commitment to policies we believe best serve Kentuckians, particularly in education, school governance, energy, elections, firearms, gaming and early steps toward Medicaid reform. While differences between the legislative and executive branches are inherent to the process, our priority remains long-term stability and responsible governance. At the same time, the governor signed more than 130 bills into law this session, underscoring meaningful areas of bipartisan agreement.
Among the final measures passed was House Bill (H) 869, legislation that included several tax incentives and credits for economic expansion. It establishes a framework for sustainable aviation fuel credits to support Kentucky’s airports as competitive international hubs, streamlines pathways for farmers to bring products to market and strengthens the agricultural economy by reducing costs and improving margins. The bill also addresses the evolving needs of downtown Louisville by creating tax incentives to redevelop underutilized large office buildings, encouraging mixed-use investment, job creation and renewed economic activity in the urban core.
Senate Bill (SB) 197 makes strategic investments across several priorities including restoring support for local school districts implementing the new assessment and accountability system, strengthening local health departments and advancing the transformation of Kentucky State University into a residential polytechnic institution. It also supports completion of the Kentucky Exposition Center, funds a Louisville transportation tunnel feasibility study through the Kentucky State Fair Board and enhances oversight by the Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission. Taken together, these efforts reflect a deliberate approach to strengthening education, public health, infrastructure and regulatory systems while advancing long-term economic development.
These are the other bills passed this week that have been delivered to the governor.
I sponsored SB 214, which authorizes the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to accept and manage non-federal funds and grants from public and private sources. It also creates the Kentucky Urban Youth Agriculture Initiative pilot program to introduce youth in urban counties to agriculture. This bill brings agriculture to the urban areas, making our food production cycle tangible to those living in our major metropolitan areas.
SB 37 designates the treeing Walker coonhound as the official state dog of Kentucky, recognizing the breed’s deep historical ties to Kentucky’s hunting heritage and outdoor traditions. The bill also includes both purebred and mixed breeds domestic cats and dogs as the official pets of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the eastern spotted skunk as the official state non-game mammal and the eastern hellbender as the official state amphibian of Kentucky.
SB 66 modernizes Kentucky’s impaired driving laws to strengthen public safety and clarify enforcement. The bill codifies that refusing a blood test results in a court-ordered license suspension at arraignment, with additional suspension by the Transportation Cabinet upon a DUI conviction. It also updates per se DUI standards to include substances such as fentanyl, clonazepam, and cyclobenzaprine and clarifiesprocedures for roadside breath tests, including a driver’s right to refuse without that refusal being used as evidence in court.
SB 70 updates the structure of Kentucky’s Public Pension Oversight Board to strengthen legislative and fiscal oversight of the state’s retirement systems. The bill adds key legislative leaders and the state treasurer to the board, adjusts membership qualifications and requires annual reporting on line-of-duty death benefits in addition to disability benefits.
SB 98 requires contractors to comply with American Welding Society standards when those specifications are included in architectural or engineering plans. If AWS weld standards are called for, a qualified individual must inspect the welds, either as a company employee or an independent third party. The bill reinforces compliance with existing safety standards for projects such as bridges, schools, industrial structures and large public buildings, helping protect public safety and structural integrity.
SB 129 reduces employer contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Service Capacity Upgrade Fund, lowering rates through 2026 and adjusting them beginning in 2027. Starting in 2027, the rate will be set annually with a cap, and reductions will pause if fund balances reach specified thresholds.
SB 133 updates fiscal reporting and audit requirements for certain local entities, including raising the reporting threshold for special-purpose governmental entities from $100,000 to $500,000. It allows reduced audit frequency or alternative procedures for qualifying entities, aligns and consolidates local audit processes, and updates financial settlement requirements for outgoing county officials.
SB 261 allows fiscal courts and cities to fund the care and maintenance of pedestrian swinging bridges used for recreation and public enjoyment. It provides liability protections for landowners leasing property for these bridges, helping preserve them as community landmarks.
SB 324 builds on 2025 reforms by expanding Kentucky’s film incentive program to include additional media like commercials, gaming, and music productions. It adjusts spending thresholds, clarifies eligible expenses, and requires proration for multi-state productions to ensure economic impact and competitiveness.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 66 urges the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville to pursue participation in federal nuclear energy programs and expand academic pathways to train a future workforce. It encourages collaboration with federal partners to secure research funding and advance nuclear energy development opportunities.
Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 74 directs the General Assembly and state agencies to collaborate to create a state fiscal map of substance use disorder programs and funding sources and requires the Legislative Research Commission to post the state map on its website to better manage substance use disorder.
SJR 116 directs the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, and Eastern Kentucky University to collaborate on solutions to Kentucky’s physician shortage and expand access in underserved areas.
HB 220 clarifies pension spiking rules by refining what qualifies as a bona fide promotion or career advancement. It retroactively exempts pay increases authorized by employers or collective bargaining agreements for certain state and local retirees since July 1, 2022.
HB 311 requires railroad companies to clear and maintain vegetation within 250 feet of railroad crossings in each direction to improve visibility and enhance public safety.
The measure aims to reduce accidents by ensuring clear sightlines for drivers and train operators, aligning Kentucky with other states and supporting the use of federal funding for safety improvements.
HB 727 is an education omnibus measure that streamlines operations, modernizes policies, and addresses key workforce and administrative needs across Kentucky’s education system. It improves efficiency at the Kentucky Department of Education by enhancing the Educator Placement Service, expanding a universal application system, strengthening workforce reporting and creating clearer pathways for renewing expired teaching certificates. The bill also establishes class size standards in exceptional education, strengthens school board training and includes updates to governance, funding and reporting requirements, along with an emergency provision for implementation.
HB 826 requires that at least 85 percent of the Office of Adult Education’s general fund appropriations be used for programs that support its mission and goals. It also requires that any qualifying test for a high school equivalency diploma be available in a written or paper-based format.
House Joint Resolution 81 authorizes the Office of State Budget Director to release part of the funds previously allocated to the Kentucky Water and Wastewater Assistance Program for troubled or financially challenged systems.
At its core, this work is about representation. The General Assembly remains the branch of government closest to the people, and I approach this responsibility with a commitment to listen, advocate, and deliver on behalf of those I serve.
With adjournment sine die, the General Assembly will not reconvene until Jan. 5, 2027, unless called into extraordinary session. It is an honor to serve, and I remain focused on building a stronger, more prosperous Kentucky for all. Should you have any questions about these bills or any legislation passed during the 2026 session, I encourage you to visit the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission website. You can always contact me at 502-564-8100 or by email at jason.howell@kylegislature.gov.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
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