Turkey totals tracking way ahead of last 5 years

With the season running through May 10, hunters still have significant time remaining. At the current pace, this year’s harvest is tracking ahead of recent seasons and could finish among the stronger totals of the past decade.
Field reports indicate gobbling activity has begun to taper off, which is typical as the season progresses. However, hunters continue to report a solid number of toms still on the landscape, with many birds now roaming in search of hens that have moved to nesting.
For comparison, Crittenden County’s total harvest reached 350 in 2025, 357 in 2024, 413 in 2023, 307 in 2022 and 397 in 2021. That means this year’s 10-day total is already on pace with or ahead of several recent full-season totals.
Historically, the county’s peak harvest was 566 birds in 2012, while more recent lows included 288 in 2018.
With more than half the season remaining, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the stronger turkey seasons in recent memory if current trends continue.
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