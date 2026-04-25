KY 2123 IN GLENDALE AREA CLOSING

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close KY 2123 at mile point 1.63 in Crittenden County beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 27, to prepare a newly constructed bridge for paving.
The bridge, located over Caney Fork just south of Glendale Church Road, had been temporarily opened to traffic using compacted gravel approaches.
Crews will install a waterproof membrane and complete paving and striping during the closure. The roadway will remain closed until work is finished, with completion expected in about one week, weather permitting.
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