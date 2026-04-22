RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross has scheduled upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area including stops in Marion and Fredonia, as part of a regional push to strengthen the spring blood supply.
A blood drive will be held at Saint William Catholic Church in Marion on April 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. Another opportunity is scheduled at Fredonia Mennonite Church on May 15 from 12 to 5 p.m.
The Red Cross is encouraging donors of all blood types to participate, noting that seasonal travel and shifting routines can reduce donations and strain supplies needed by hospitals and transfusion centers. Incentives are being offered, including a $15 e-gift card for donations made through April 30 and a $20 Amazon gift card for those who give May 1-17.
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