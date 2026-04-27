Your tax assessment is open to inspection

Crittenden County real property tax assessment roll will be open for public inspection from May 4 through May 18, according to Property Valuation Administrator Todd Perryman.
During that period, any person may review the tax roll under the supervision of the PVA or a deputy. The assessment reflects property values as of Jan. 1, 2026, which will be used to determine state, county and school taxes due around Nov. 30, 2026.
The tax roll will be available at the PVA office in the county office complex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, May 9 and May 16.
Taxpayers who disagree with their real property assessment must first request a conference with the PVA or a deputy. Conferences may take place before or during the inspection period, and supporting documentation is required. Instructions for submitting documentation will be provided upon contacting the office.
If a taxpayer remains dissatisfied after the conference, an appeal may be filed with the county clerk’s office no later than one working day after the inspection period ends. Taxpayers should contact the clerk’s office for filing procedures and required forms.
Failure to appeal or appear before the county board of assessment appeals will prevent further appeal to the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals.
Appeals for personal property assessments follow a separate process. Taxpayers must file a written protest with the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s Office of Property Valuation within 30 days of receiving their assessment notice, in accordance with state law. Decisions may then be appealed to the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals. (paid legal posting)
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