Cooling center established at former armory

The cooling center will be available during daytime and early evening hours but will not remain open overnight. Residents who need relief from the heat are encouraged to use the facility.
The center can be accessed by calling dispatch at 270-965-3500 as you can see in the attached letter of notice.
The National Weather Service in Paducah said heat index values could reach 105 to 115 degrees through Tuesday afternoon, with Monday expected to be the hottest day. Residents should limit strenuous outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and check on older adults and others vulnerable to extreme heat.
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