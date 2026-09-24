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Thursday, September 24, 2026
THURSDAY PODCAST | Judge Rogers plus news and sports
LISTEN NOW
News | Sports | Interviews
Today we have part one of a two-part
series with Circuit Judge Brandi Rogers
discussing the new justice center in Marion
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
September 24, 2026
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