Asian carp targeted by bowfishing event here

Crittenden County will be on the Carp Mayhem Tournament Series 2021 with a bow fishing tournament on the Ohio River and weigh-in at the fairgrounds.
Marion Tourism Commission and bow fishing event promoter William Miller of Princeton are teaming up to bring the first tournament of this type of Marion.
There will be big money for the top three finishers. First place gets $5,000, second place $1,000 and third place $500. That payout is based on 36 boats entering the tournament. Marion’s tourism department is making a guaranteed cash contribution to host the event.
Registration begins at 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 15 at the Crittenden County Lions Club Fairgrounds. Launching will be at 7 p.m., at Riverview Park (formerly Dam 50 recreation site) and weigh in will be at 7 a.m., the next morning at the fairgrounds.
Teams may consist of 2-4 members. Entry fee is $125 per team.
There will be a $1,000 bonus drawing for participants who can provide receipts showing they patronized Crittenden County restaurants or lodging facilities during the three-day weekend beginning on Friday.
Asian carp are the primary targets for these type of events. Winning teams are determined by weight for their biggest 15 fish. Fish disposal will be provided by Aquatic Protein.
For more information call Marion Tourism Commission at 270-965-5015 or the event promoter at 270-963-5898.
Series points can be earned in this tournament. The Carp Mayhem Tournament Series began in February and has tournaments scheduled into August.