Just-A-Mere, Lloyd planned for projects

Crittenden County road maintenance crews plan to temporarily close a couple of roads to through traffic this week as they complete improvement projects.
Although access by property owners will not be hampered on either project, Just-A-Mere Road and Lloyd Road will be closed for periods of time.
It is not likely that either will be closed overnight during the project period. However, if work requires overnight closure, access will remain open on both ends of each road to accommodate property owners, but through traffic could be prohibited.
Crews will be doing base repairs on Just-A-Mere Road in the eastern part of the county and repairing a cross tile on Lloyd Road in the southern part of the county.