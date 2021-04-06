CCHS softball game Monday breaks KHSAA record

|Ashlyn Hicks' homered in the first inning to start
what appears to be a record-setting performance.
Played at Marion-Crittenden County Park, the Lady Rockets riddled Caldwell County for 21 hits en route to an 18-9 win, picking up their first victory in four games this season.
The hit total ties CCHS for sixth place on the KHSAA’s all-time record for most hits in a single game. The state record is 26.
It’s also potentially a school record, although fast-pitch softball statistics have not been archived since the school began playing the sport in the late 1990s.
Perhaps most remarkable is that the combined number of hits by both teams, which was 38, would set a new KHSAA record, once confirmed by KHSAA officials. The previous mark was 36, which was set in 2017 by Russell and a team from Virginia.