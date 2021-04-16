Road work update, Weldon closing next week

Due to a quicker than anticipated schedule for replacing a crossing tile on Caney Fork Road, it will be reopening today at noon.
Plans had been for the work to take much longer, but materials were readily acquired to finish today. The road had been closed for about a week.
On Tuesday, there will be some major work on Weldon Road. County crews will be there most of the week at a section between US 641 and Coleman Road. The closure will not affect homeowners on the road, but through-traffic will not be permitted during the project. Detour signs will be posted.