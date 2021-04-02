IN DEPTH: Podcast series with Supt. Vince Clark

KICKING OFF A SERIES OF PODCASTS
As the academic calendar begins to wind down in one of the most unusual – and perhaps trying – school years in recent history, The Press spent some time with Superintendent Vince Clark discussing various issues important to parents and the community.
The Press Online has produced a three-part series of podcasts, which can be found at the link in the top left corner of this website. The first program in this series is available now. Each episode is about 15 to 25 minutes and they are packed full of details and important information on a vareity of topics.
The series is sponsored by the Pennyroyal Center and its child protection program entitled Remove the Risk, encouraging parents and others to avoid having prescription opioids within ready access of children. You can learn more about the program at FDA.gov/DrugDisposal.
Part 1 of the podcast series focuses on the school district’s end-of-year calendar and has specific information about anticipated protocols for graduation, prom and other typical recognition events in May. Summer learning opportunities and what students can expect when they come back to school in August for the 2021-22 academic year, including important dates, are also outlined in the first installment. Go here to listen.
Part 2 will take a close look at recent legislation passed by the Kentucky General Assembly, including the so-called “Do-Over” option for students affected by the pandemic this school year, the new tax credit law for sending children to private schools and more. Clark also goes into great detail about the district’s plan to build a new high school.
Part 3 examines staffing and personnel situations at the school and where jobs will be available for the new academic year. Additionally, the superintendent talks about the Rocket Foundation and its effort to help provide more options for dual credit courses, a program that lets students take college classes and earn trade certificates while still in high school.
Find these podcasts at The Press Online. They will be released one at a time starting today and ending early next week.