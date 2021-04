Home, acreage on Ky. 120 to sell Saturday Click Image to Enlarge Riden Auction & Realty will conduct an auction Saturday, April 17 in Crittenden County. Selling will be a 2-bedro...

COVID cases average about 2 per day There were a couple of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed here on Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day total to 15 during period of April 6 ...

Electrical malfunction summons fire department A minor electrical malfunction caused a bit of smoke at Food Giant in Marion tonight and firemen were summoned. Marion Fire Department respo...