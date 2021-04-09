Friday, April 9, 2021

Padgetts in concert April 17 in Marion

Crooked Creek Baptist Church will host The Padgetts Saturday, April 17.

The gospel group's concert is free; however, a love offering will be taken.

The concert begins at 6 p.m.

Crooked Creek Baptist Church is located off Fords Ferry Road, 1.2 miles from Marion.





