YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Friday, April 9, 2021
Padgetts in concert April 17 in Marion
Click Image to Enlarge
Crooked Creek Baptist Church will host The Padgetts Saturday, April 17.
The gospel group's concert is free; however, a love offering will be taken.
The concert begins at 6 p.m.
Crooked Creek Baptist Church is located off Fords Ferry Road, 1.2 miles from Marion.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/09/2021 04:00:00 PM
Older Post
Home