Judge urges more participation in public forum

Attendance was light last night as only 13 individuals made up of mostly local officials were with Judge-Executive Perry Newcom for the first of two public meetings he is hosting at the Marion Ed-Tech Center to present information about the proposed new courthouse, county offices and the 911 Center.
At this week's forum, Judge Newcom proclaimed his desire for more locals to be present so they can understand the entire picture the community is facing with decisions on projects that could affect the community for years to come.
The final public meeting is at 6pm Tuesday, April 27 at the Ed-Tech Center on Industrial Drive.