Thursday, April 22, 2021
Tag sale at former tax office
Office equipment and furniture will be sold Friday and Saturday at the former Hometown Tax Service building on Sturgis Road in Marion.
Also being sold are decorative items, household goods and more.
Sale starts at 9 a.m., Friday. Prices will be reduced Saturday.
4/22/2021 08:06:00 AM
