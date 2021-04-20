Rockets advance to All A state quarterfinal

Rocket junior right-hander Maddox Carlson took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Crittenden led 10-0 before the host Tigers got on the scoreboard. CCHS posted two runs in the first and three in the fourth, scoring in every frame except the second.
Senior Trace Adams and juniors Logan Bailey and Carlson paced the offense with two hits apiece. Carlson drove in three runs.
Crittenden (9-2) will play in the state small-school quarterfinal for the first time ever. The Rockets had previously played in the All A state sectional (opening round) in 2008, losing to Murray.
CCHS will face No. 13 Owensboro Catholic in a 12:30 start on Saturday at Chautauqua Park in Owensboro. Tickets will be available in advance only. More details on ticket sales will be released later today.