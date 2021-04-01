Pinwheels at courthouse and city hall

Local child protection advocates have placed pinwheels at the courthouse and city hall to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
In 2019, Crittenden County had 72 child victims in family court over abuse and neglect cases. Statistically, that’s four percent of the child population in the county.
Family Court Judge Brandi Rogers alongside other Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) planted blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn, representing a carefree childhood, which is what the organization strives for with all children.
Marion Woman’s Club also placed pinwheels at Marion City Hall.