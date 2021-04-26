Public hearing May 4 for new judicial center

COVID cases remain moderate in past week Crittenden County has reported a dozen new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period between Wednesday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 19. Of ...

Judge urges more participation in public forum Attendance was light last night as only 13 individuals made up of mostly local officials were with Judge-Executive Perry Newcom for the firs...

Just-A-Mere, Lloyd planned for projects Crittenden County road maintenance crews plan to temporarily close a couple of roads to through traffic this week as they complete improveme...

Basketball program starts today at CCES Boys and girls at Crittenden County Elementary School can attend an after-school basketball skills development program that will include com...