YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Monday, April 26, 2021
Public hearing May 4 for new judicial center
Click Image to Enlarge
The public is invited to a public hearing Tuesday, May 4 to learn about and provide input on the new judicial center in Marion.
The judicial center will replace the current courthouse.
The meting will begin at 4:30 p.m., in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/26/2021 09:27:00 AM
Older Post
Home