Friday, April 23, 2021

Rockets playing in state tournament Saturday

Crittenden County's baseball team will be on the road Saturday playing in the state quarterfinals of the All A Classic Baseball Tournament in Owensboro.

The Rockets won the Second Region championship last week over Caldwell County, and on Monday beat Murray in the Western Kentucky Sectional to advance to this weekend's Final 8 at Chautauqua Park.

Crittenden is 10-2 this season. Owensboro Catholic is 11-2 and ranked No. 13 in the state.

The Rocket bus will be leaving town at 9:30am Saturday, passing through downtown. The booster club is encouraging supporters to be on the streets to cheer the boys off.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:30pm, but rain is in the forecast at Owensboro. 

WMJL Radio is planning to broadcast the game.


