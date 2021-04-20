Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Frazer Law offers local legal services

Frazer Law Office in Marion has been serving residents of Crittenden and surrounding counties since 1968. The business was developed by the late Bill Greenwell whose practice focused on real estate law.

Marion attorney Bart Frazer is proud to continue offering the professional services that Greenwell started at his office on Main Street in Marion. Real estate is the largest investment most people will make in their lifetimes. Frazer Law Office is a trusted source to handle your real estate transactions.

Frazer Law Office handles a multitude of legal services, including but not limited to family law, probate and estate planning, personal injury and debt collection.

Visit the Frazer Law Office online at Frazer-law.com.




