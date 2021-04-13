COVID cases average about 2 per day

There were a couple of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed here on Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day total to 15 during period of April 6 through April 12.
The case total for the county since the pandemic began has grown to 675 with 22 deaths.
Vaccine is readily available to almost anyone age 16 and over, but Kentucky has stopped using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC recommended a “pause” to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots due to the shot.