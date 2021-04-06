Providence bank robbed Monday

Kentucky State Police is investigating the armed robbery that took place shortly after 2 p.m., on Monday.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that a white male, approximately 6-foot-3 entered the bank wearing a hoodie and mask, and demanded money while stating he had a gun.
The man exited the bank and left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
He was last seen near Westerfield Drive in Providence. Anyone recognizing the suspect or having any information should contact state police at 270-676-3313.