Many new COVID cases are among teens

Crittenden County’s new cases of COVID-19 continue to remain fairly flat. There were eight cases reported early this week bringing the county’s seven-day total to 15 for the period of March 30 through April 5.
Many of the newly diagnosed individuals over the past week or so have been teens.
Only three people age 70 or above have been diagnosed with the virus here since the middle of March, an indication, say local leaders, that most elderly are being vaccinated.
Six cases over the past week have been teens or pre-teens.