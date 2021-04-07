Grayling Farm open for the season

Accident on U.S. 60 East Crittenden County EMS and Crittenden County Rescue Squad are on the scene of a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 60 East and ...

'Killed by the Harps' new museum feature New this season at the Crittenden County Historical Museum on East Bellville Street in Marion is the gravestone of Ester Love. The stone was...

Providence bank robbed Monday Authorities in Webster County are looking for a man accused for robbing Planter’s Bank in Providence. Kentucky State Police is investigating...

Governor says 16-older can get vaccine Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5. Only t...