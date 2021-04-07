.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Grayling Farm open for the season

Grayling Farm on Weldon Road is open for the season.

The nursery specializes in herbs and vegetable plants.
From U.S. 641, take Weldon Road approximately two miles to the greenhouse.

Check out their Facebook page for weekly updates and a "menu" of seasonal produce.
