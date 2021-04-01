'Killed by the Harps' new museum feature

What makes the stone so interesting is that Mrs. Love had it inscribed with the words “My husband Wm. Love was killed by the Harps” in August 1799.
The Harps were a set of notorious outlaw brothers and are said to have slain Mr. Love, a surveyor, at an inn in Webster County, purportedly because he was snoring.
The story of the Harps’ murderous campaign in frontier western Kentucky is well documented in a number of books, some of which are available at the museum.
A new stone was placed at Love’s burial site and the former donated to the museum.
The museum opens for the season April 7. Its hours are 10 a.m., until 3 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. You can call the museum at 270-965-9257. It is located at 124 East Bellville Street across from The Crittenden Press.
There are artifacts and historical memorabilia on display in a number of rooms on two floors of the museum, which is housed inside the former Presbyterian Church.
The building itself is a historical structure having been the earliest church in the city. It was built in 1881. When the church closed in 2002, the building was donated to the Crittenden County Historical Society and turned into a museum.