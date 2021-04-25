LOCAL NEWS: City law makes tattooing tough

A 34-year-old ordinance seems to be the only thing stopping a Marion couple from moving their current out-of-town business closer to home.
Wicked Eye Tattoo Ink is a permanent-cosmetic tattoo shop currently located in Eddyville where it offers services such as tattooing, permanent lip liner, eyeliner and eyebrows.
Owner Kaylyn Oates said that earlier in the month, she and her husband Ryan contacted city officials to find out about a business license. What they learned was an existing ordinance requires a weekly $200 fee for a tattoo parlor.
Still looking to move their business to town, the shop's owners attended Tuesday's Marion City Council meeting with a proposal to