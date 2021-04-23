Summer Reading sign up begins today at library

Registration for Tails & Tales, the summer reading program at Crittenden County Library begins April 23.
Grab & Go reading kits are available for the library program, which runs through June 30.
The summer reading program is a great way to help avoid the “summer slide,” which is a lull in good reading habits while kids are out of school.
Help keep your child’s reading skills sharp by registering them for the summer reading program.
A program guide and calendar for fun outdoor library programs is also available.