Friday, April 23, 2021

Summer Reading sign up begins today at library

Registration for Tails & Tales, the summer reading program at Crittenden County Library begins April 23. 

Grab & Go reading kits are available for the library program, which runs through June 30. 

The summer reading program is a great way to help avoid the “summer slide,” which is a lull in good reading habits while kids are out of school.  

Help keep your child’s reading skills sharp by registering them for the summer reading program. 

A program guide and calendar for fun outdoor library programs is also available. 


