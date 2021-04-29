Day of Giving cookout May 7 for Rocket Foundation

A Day of Giving cookout on Friday, May 7 will help raise funds for the Rocket Foundation. Established in 2020, the foundation is used to enhance educational and career-related opportunities for Crittenden County High School students.
Pork chop sandwiches, chips and a drink will be available for $6 at the Day of Giving cookout. Pre-orders are accepted at the Board of Education by calling (270) 965-3525, and Beta Club members are distributing order forms throughout town.
The benevolence of numerous Crittenden County families helped to kick off the Rocket Foundation earlier this year to assist students financially by bridging the transition between high school and their future.
The foundation was developed by Superintendent Vince Clark to make funds available to assist high school students in a number of ways related to their academic success.
Funds from the foundation will be used for the following purposes:
•Cost of tuition or dual credit courses
•Textbooks for college courses taken during high school
•Work ready certifications and industry certifications
•Scholarships to colleges, universities and trade schools
Contributions to the foundation began being accepted in December 2020 after letters were mailed to Crittenden County graduates and community leaders. Additionally, about two dozen school employees have pledged twice monthly deductions from their paycheck. Additionally, the bedrock of the foundation was a generous donation of $15,000 from one Crittenden County family and an employer match.
The goal for the Rocket Foundation is to raise $150,000 by Jan. 1, 2022.
Tax-deductible donations to the Crittenden County Rocket Foundation can be mailed c/o Diane Winters, Finance Officer, 601 West Elm St., Marion, KY 42064.