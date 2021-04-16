Rockets capture All A regional championship

Crittenden County had do it on two different diamonds Thursday, but eventually won the school's second Class A Second Region Baseball championship.
The Rockets opened the game at Dawson Springs and led Caldwell County 8-0 in the fifth inning when the lights would not fully illuminate at dusk. The contest was moved 15 miles down the road to Princeton where CCHS scored two more runs in the final three innings and won 10-0.
Senior Caden McCalister got the Rockets off the launch pad with a two-run homer in the first inning. Crittenden outhit the Tigers 13-5 as junior Maddox Carlson and senior Gabe Mott had three apiece. Juniors Logan Bailey and Ben Evans had two each, and they shared the pitching duties. Bailey went five innings and fanned seven. When the game was moved from Dawson to Princeton, Evans took over and went the final three frames, striking out four.
Crittenden, now 6-2 on the season, will play in the All A Classic Western Sectional against Murray, which won the First Region title Thursday by beating Carlisle County. The sectional date has not yet been set.
The Rockets play at Trigg County tonight in a Fifth District game and will be at home on Saturday at 2pm against Mayfield.