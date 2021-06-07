7 local athletes qualify for state meet

|Former CCHS track coach Angela Starnes was
at the regional meet and congratulated some
of Crittenden's state qualifiers.
Top two finishers in each category earn a berth in the state meet.
CCHS regional champions were Tristan Davidson in the high jump, Kate Keller in the 1600 and 800 meters and Mary Martinez in the 3200 meters.
Regional runners-up were Eli Moss in the 400 meters and he was joined on the state-qualifying 1600-meter relay team by Noah Perkins, Rowen Perkins and Kaleb Nesbitt.
There are still some at-large state berths available based on finishes when compared statistically to others across the state. The CCHS team will know if it has additional qualifiers early this week.
The KHSAA state track and field meet is June 10-12 on the UK campus in Lexington.