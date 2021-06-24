YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Trust for Life starts with registration
Levi, a fun and energetic 14-year-old here in Kentucky, is enjoying his summer all because a generous family said ‘YES’ to organ donation. At 8 months old, Levi received a multi-organ transplant (small intestine, liver, and pancreas) transplant. “In 2014 we had the privilege of meeting Levi’s donor’s mom. We were able to thank her in person for the gift she selflessly gave us. It was a wish come true. Levi continues to amaze us every day, and we are so thankful for every blessing God has given us,” said Laurie Goff, Levi’s mom.
Now Levi is in high school, traveling with his family, and making memories that will last a lifetime. Thanks to generous registered donors and philanthropic supporters like Kosair Charities, more kids across Kentucky will receive their gift of life.
“With 1,000 Kentuckians waiting on a life-saving organ transplant, there are many more families like Levi’s who are in need. Everyone can register as a donor and give hope to kids waiting for their gift of life,” Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk, Melissa Guill said.
Since 1992 more than two million Kentuckians have joined the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Those registrations are critical to save the lives. Join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
· Online 24/7 at RegisterMe.org
· On your Apple iPhone, go to your Health App and toggle to “organ donor.”
· Driver’s License Renewals: All KYTC offices have re-opened. Please note that driver license renewals through mail-in services end June 30, 2021. You can renew your license online by going to:https://drive.ky.gov/Driver-Licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices.aspx
