Trust for Life starts with registration

Marion senator now has his own bourbon One of Crittenden County’s favorite sons died 94 years ago on Tuesday of this week, and now he has a Kentucky bourbon named for him. William...

A.H. Clement Road temporarily closed A.H. Clement Road south of Marion in rural Crittenden County is temporarily closed due to a roadway failure. A low-water crossing area colla...

Multiple Top 20 finishes for area athletes Did you know that a couple of local athletes finished among state's top five at the state track meet on the campus of the University of ...

Library applications due June 25 Click Image to Enlarge There are two employment positions available at the Crittenden County Public Library. Applications are being accepted...