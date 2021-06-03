Market on Main offers free vendor space Saturday

|Click Image to Enlarge
Games for kids and goody bags will be offered during each of the Free Market Days, sponsored by the Marion Tourism Commission.
Vendors can set up beginning at 8 a.m., with shoppers welcome between 9 a.m.-noon. Vendor space is available on a first come, first served basis. No reservations are required. Vendors are required to meet Ky. Dept. of Ag and Health Dept. guidelines outlined in the Farmer's Market Manual and Resource Guide.
The event is held in conjunction with the Crittenden County Extension Service.