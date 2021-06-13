Livingston receives calming, library grants

North Livingston Elementary School was notified that it received a grant totaling $10,347.67 through the System of Care FIVE Partner Grant. These funds will be used to place calming areas in classrooms and other areas throughout the school. Within these areas, the children will have continuous access to materials needed to control outbursts, meltdowns and disruptive behavior.
Sensory paths will also be placed throughout hallways to encourage movement and provide opportunities to learn self-regulation strategies without being disruptive to others in the classroom. Sensory and calming kitswill be available for caregivers to check out and use at home with their children.
This will expand the coping skills taught at school beyond the classroom to reinforce the use of positive emotional regulation strategies with the family in the home environment, the school said.
Additionally, North Livingston Elementary and Livingston Middle schools were each award a Laura Bush Foundation $2,500 grant for their school libraries.
There were 205 schools in 43 states to earn part of the Bush Foundation $1 million charitable grant. Recipients’ library collections are outdated, averaging approximately 20 years old. Many of the libraries will use the funds to update their collection, offer more dual language titles, and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity.